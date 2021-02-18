Demi Lovato drops first trailer of docuseries ‘Dancing With The Devel’

American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato premiered the trailer for her upcoming YouTube Originals docuseries, Dancing With the Devil.



The trailer shows the star sharing harrowing drug overdose experience that nearly took her life back in July 2018. She said the overdose led her to suffer three strokes and a heart attack.





The Skyscraper singer, 28, shared the trailer for her four-part YouTube documentary series, Dancing with the Devil, on Instagram and Youtube on Wednesday. In the video, she is seen describing how her eating disorder caused her to take the overdose.

Breaking her silence, the singer is heard saying, “"Any time that you suppress a part of yourself, it's gonna overflow."

Next up, the trailer shows her partying with friends and yelling, "More!"

Lovato said, "I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to ten more minutes."

She is seen likening herself to a cat, saying she has a lot of lives, adding she is on her ninth life.

The singer concludes the video, saying, "I’m ready to get back to doing what I love, which is making music. I’m not living my life for other people or their headlines or their Twitter comments.”

The singer said she pulled together the documentary as a means to help others and herself. She said, “One of the main reasons why I'm coming forward with my story is because I don't want to have to live that life again. I'm holding myself accountable.”