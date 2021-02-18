Aladdin star Marwan Kenzari joins Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam

Fans of Hollywood’s superstar Dwayne Johnson are disappointed that the movie Black Adam has been removed from the release calendar. But, they have a good thing to be pleased about that the Aladdin star Marwan Kenzari has joined the DC's long-awaited movie in the villain role.



Kenzari-starrer Aladdin grossed over $1 billion at the box office in 2019. The Dutch actor of Tunisian descent played Jafar in the Disney movie. He then performed in Netlfix’s Old Guard that turned out to be an instant hit as it was watched over 78 million times during the first four weeks of screening.

Kenzari also displayed his performing art in Instinct, a Dutch drama that premiered in 2019 at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam is the second New Line/DC film. The first one was 2019’s Shazam that was a commercial hit. Shazam and Black Adam are the arch-rivals in the DC Universe.

Black Adam’s ensemble includes Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge and Quintessa Swindell. The details of the New Line's DC action thriller are being kept under wraps. The movie is going into production this April in Atlanta.

The thriller Is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who gave directions in Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise.