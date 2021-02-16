close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
Web Desk
February 16, 2021

Shabana Azmi opens up about working with Emma Thompson

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 16, 2021
Shabana Azmi waxed lyrical about Emma Thompson as they worked together for Jemima Khan's next production 

Indian actor Shabana Azmi is singing praise for her Hollywood costar Emma Thompson.

The Arth actor, 70, waxed lyrical about The Last Christmas actor as she wrapped her part in Shekhar Kapur’s upcoming film What’s Love Got To Do With It.

"It's a wrap for #Emma Thompson. What a warm, generous costar she has been. I will cherish the wonderful times we spent together," she wrote on Twitter.

The romantic-comedy is being produced by Jemima Khan and also features Pakistani actor Sajjal Ali in a pivotal role. 

