Aiman Khan refutes claims of her 8mn Instagram followers not being ‘organic’

Famed star Aiman Khan is one of Pakistan's most followed celebrities on social media with her empire including a staggering eight million followers.

The Mann Mayal star, 22, appeared on Time Out with Ahsan Khan and set the record straight about her buying her Instagram followers.

Ahsan asked the actor if her following is organic or whether she specifically aimed to create content that would one day lead her to the big number.

“My Instagram following is 100% organic, I don’t know why people even question that,” she responded.

“I joined Instagram when there were very few people on the app. And my followers grew progressively. I have never planned my content. There are times when I don’t even have pictures to post. I just post when I have something and that works for me,” she added.