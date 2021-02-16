Katie Price reveals things changed after boyfriend Carl Woods came in her life

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former model Katie Price penned down a heartfelt birthday note for her boyfriend Carl Woods, who turned 32 on Monday.
Katie took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with Carl and wrote, “Happy birthday to my amazing Boyfriend @carljwoods from the moment you came in my life things changed and I knew you was my forever I absolutely love you”.
Meanwhile, the couple celebrated their first ‘amazing’ Valentine’s Day together after they started dating in June last year.
Former Love Island star turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with Katie and dubbed this Valentine’s Day ‘amazing’
He said, “Amazing Valentines with My @katieprice #FirstValentines” followed by heart emoticon.
According to media reports, Katie and her beau travelled more than 180 miles for a romantic weekend away on Valentine’s Day.
The pair have known each other for years but started dating in June 2020.