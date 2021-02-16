close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
Web Desk
February 16, 2021

Katie Price reveals things changed after boyfriend Carl Woods came in her life

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 16, 2021
Katie Price reveals things changed after boyfriend Carl Woods came in her life

Former model Katie Price penned down a heartfelt birthday note for her boyfriend Carl Woods, who turned 32 on Monday.

Katie took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with Carl and wrote, “Happy birthday to my amazing Boyfriend @carljwoods from the moment you came in my life things changed and I knew you was my forever I absolutely love you”.

Meanwhile, the couple celebrated their first ‘amazing’ Valentine’s Day together after they started dating in June last year.

Former Love Island star turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with Katie and dubbed this Valentine’s Day ‘amazing’

He said, “Amazing Valentines with My @katieprice #FirstValentines” followed by heart emoticon.

According to media reports, Katie and her beau travelled more than 180 miles for a romantic weekend away on Valentine’s Day.

The pair have known each other for years but started dating in June 2020.

