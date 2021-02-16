Katie Price reveals things changed after boyfriend Carl Woods came in her life

Former model Katie Price penned down a heartfelt birthday note for her boyfriend Carl Woods, who turned 32 on Monday.



Katie took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with Carl and wrote, “Happy birthday to my amazing Boyfriend @carljwoods from the moment you came in my life things changed and I knew you was my forever I absolutely love you”.

Meanwhile, the couple celebrated their first ‘amazing’ Valentine’s Day together after they started dating in June last year.

Former Love Island star turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with Katie and dubbed this Valentine’s Day ‘amazing’

He said, “Amazing Valentines with My @katieprice #FirstValentines” followed by heart emoticon.

According to media reports, Katie and her beau travelled more than 180 miles for a romantic weekend away on Valentine’s Day.

The pair have known each other for years but started dating in June 2020.