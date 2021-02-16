Jane Seymour not worried about her age as she still ‘feels the same'

The ‘Live and Let Die’ actress has just turned 70 as she celebrated her birthday on February 15. The veteran actress believes the age does not make any difference to her.



Stressing that she ‘feels the same’, the East of Eden star said she was never worried about her age as she feels herself young. “I'm a glass-half-full person. My thinking is, 'Just be as young as you possibly can be,’”

Having lived her life so far with happiness, Jane has nothing to repent but one thing that she exposed her skin to the sun.

Speaking to a local magazine, she noted with a stroke of hilarity, "That young girl who lived in England where it's cloudy and rainy most of the time — that she shouldn't bask in the sun with a reflector board and cooking oil during those two weeks of vacation!"

As a woman who has learnt her lesson, the actress has a great repository of beauty tips for young women. She remarked that the secret of not leting your face age lies in good skin. She advises, “Using retinol at night, protecting yourself from the sun, using the great skin-care that plumps your skin and pretty much anything that makes me feel healthy is the best anti-ageing secret I know."

The British-American actress said she never went under the knife for a facelift but she is not opposed to it as a lot of people are going for it and they are just ‘thrilled with the results.’

Reacting to a question on the possibility of having a facelift, the Somewhere in Time star said she may take the course, provided that wouldn't change my face. “I would have the results where I would look just like me, I would do it,” she added.