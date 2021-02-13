Cardi B receives flak as she shares her controversial opinion about Valentine’s Day gifts

Cardi B once again grabbed the attention of social media users as she shared her controversial opinion about Valentine’s Day gifts, saying men should be pleased with 'grass' if they give women 'flowers'.

She divided Twitter with her latest statement, suggesting that men should spend more on gifts for the holiday than women.



The 28-year-old 'WAP' rapper tweeted on Thursday: "Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine's Day, but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift," she wrote. "Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass."

Her opinion drew some critics, who pointed out that the $600,000 gold Lamborghini that Cardi surprised her husband Offset with for his 29th birthday this past December was not exactly 'grass'.



“Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin ‘but you bought your man a lambo,” Cardi tweeted in response to the uproar a day later.

However, she wanted her critics to “remember” the many lavish gifts she has received from Offset: “I got 550K ring on my left hand ,400k ring on my right ,Thousands of dollars In Birkins ,soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck ..so we even in gifts.”

Cardi then gave another advice, saying. “So if ya don’t like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that make men happy.”



She continued: "If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels she should buy you a ps5 that’s around 550$ .It’s fair."

One fan chimed in with text: 'But that’s dope gifts for we the little we can go is for chocolate, dinner or flowers.'

The rapper responded:"That's cool .Everything is about your budget ...sooo if you take your girl to dinner , flowers and chocolate you shouldn't really get much back."

Offset has spared no expense to spoil his wife of three years, especially when it comes to her Birkin bag collection. Cardi revealed that she paid 'triple' to buy herself a rare 2020 cargo Hermès Birkin bag.

