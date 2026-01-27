Key nominees for the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards

The nominations for the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards were announced on Tuesday, with action-packed dark comedy "One Battle After Another" leading with 14 nods.

The BAFTAs, Britain's top movie honours, will be handed out at a ceremony in London on February 22.

Below is a list of the key categories.

BEST FILM

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

"28 Years Later"

"The Ballad of Wallis Island"

"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy"

"Die My Love"

"H is for Hawk"

"Hamnet"

"I Swear"

"Mr Burton"

"Pillion"

"Steve"

DIRECTOR

"Bugonia", Yorgos Lanthimos

"Hamnet", Chloé Zhao

"Marty Supreme", Josh Safdie

"One Battle After Another", Paul Thomas Anderson

"Sentimental Value", Joachim Trier

"Sinners", Ryan Coogler

LEADING ACTOR

Robert Aramayo, "I Swear"

Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"

Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"

Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"

Jesse Plemons, "Bugonia"

LEADING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"

Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I’d Kick You"

Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"

Chase Infiniti, "One Battle After Another"

Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"

Emma Stone, "Bugonia"

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Benicio Del Toro, "One Battle After Another"

Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"

Paul Mescal, "Hamnet"

Peter Mullan, "I Swear"

Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another"

Stellan Skarsgard, "Sentimental Value"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Odessa A'zion, "Marty Supreme"

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"

Wunmi Mosaku, "Sinners"

Carey Mulligan, "The Ballad of Wallis Island"

Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"

Emily Watson, "Hamnet"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"I Swear"

"Marty Supreme"

"The Secret Agent"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"The Ballad of Wallis Island"

"Bugonia"

"Hamnet"

"One Battle After Another"

"Pillion"

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

"It Was Just an Accident"

"The Secret Agent"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sirat"

"The Voice of Hind Rajab"

ANIMATED FILM

"Elio"

"Little Amelie"

"Zootropolis 2"

DOCUMENTARY

"2000 Meters To Andriivka"

"Apocalypse In The Tropics"

"Cover-Up"

"Mr Nobody Against Putin"

"The Perfect Neighbour"

ORIGINAL SCORE

"Bugonia"

"Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners"