Elsa Hosk welcomes first child with partner Tom Daly

Supermodel Elsa Hosk has given birth to her first child with partner Tom Daly.



The 32-year-old Swedish supermodel announced the birth of her daughter Tuulikki Joan on Friday. She also revealed their baby girl is named after 'two strong women' in her family.



Taking to Instagram, Elsa shared a sweet picture of her newborn laying on her beau's chest. She also penned a sweet note: 'Happiest day of my life meeting you. Proudest moment in my life giving birth to you.'

She continued: 'Named after two strong women, my mom and my grandma-in-law, you came into this world like super-woman with your fist next to your face. We will love you forever, baby Tuuli'

Elsa was congratulated by her fellow supermodels who flocked to the comments section to share their well-wishes to the new parents.



Iskra Lawrence wrote: 'So happy for u my love.. enjoy all the snuggles'.



While angels including Romee and Candice Swanepoel both left lines of love hearts under Elsa's adorable first family snap.

Supermodel Elsa Hosk and her Danish entrepreneur Tom Daly have been together since 2015.