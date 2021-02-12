Larry King’s handwritten will surfaces amid $2 Million dollar estate disbursement

Per a handwritten will of the late Larry King, his money and subsequent properties are to be “divided equally” among his children.



According to TMZ, only King’s children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr, Chance and Cannon, are said to inherit his wealth as none of his seven wives were on good terms with him before his death.

The document itself reads, "This is my Last Will & Testament. It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% [placed above illegible cross-out] of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon."

For those unaware of the details of his passing, Entertainment Tonight claims, "It was an infection, it was sepsis. He was finally ready to go, I will tell you that. You know, he never wanted to go, but his sweet little body was just, it had just been hit so many times with so many things, and once we heard the word COVID, all of our hearts just sunk.”

“But he beat it, you know, he beat it, but it did take its toll, and then the unrelated infection finally is what took him, but boy, he was not gonna go down easily."