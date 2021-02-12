Taylor Swift drops new version of ‘Love Story’

US singer Taylor Swift has dropped new version of Love Story (Taylor’s Version) of her classic 2008 single on Friday.



The Back to December singer took to Instagram and announced the release of new version of the Love Story ahead of her fully re-recorded album Fearless.

She wrote, “My new version of Love Story (Taylor’s Version) is out now” followed by heart emoticons.

Taylor further said, “Get it instantly when you pre-order Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”.

In her previous Instagram post, the singer said, “I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon.”

“It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight,” she further said.