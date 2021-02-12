Teenaged TikToker Dazharia Shaffer dies

TikTok personality Dazharia Shaffer, who had over 1.7 million followers on the video-sharing app, has passed away in an apparent attempt on her life.



The TikToker, 18, was commonly known as ‘Dee’ on the social media platforms. Dazharia was busy also on Instagram and YouTube where she had thousands of followers. Like other social media celebrities, the teenaged star often filmed her life by doing different activities and challenges on the social platforms.

It was Monday [February 8] when ‘Dee’ shared a series of videos on her Instagram page with the ‘Last post’ title.

Confirming her death in a video on TikTok, her heartbroken father, Raheem Alla said, "I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean."

The social media star’s parent, who has over 100k followers on social media apps, thanked her daughter’s fans for their love and support for her. Sharing a montage of photos, he writes, "Unfortunately she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place."

Alla said he lovingly referred to her as his "little jelly bean". The grieving father also revealed that the deceased TikToker was struggling with her mental health.

The star’s father lamented that her daughter didn’t break loose her secrets on to him, saying, "I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide."

"Now I come home and you're no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels."



Nothing less touching are the words from Dazharia's mother in Facebook post, where she voiced her grief. She penned, "I'm so heartbroken. I really can't believe you're going." "I wish I was waiting on you to say it was a prank but it's not. I wishing could have died instead of u ...rip my angel. Everyone talks about our bad times but never talk about the good times #babygirldee"