Shehzad Roy's new song features 'Abhinandan'

Shehzad Roy took shots at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman in his latest song titled "Kon Kis Ka Aadmi Hai".

Abhinandan was captured in Pakistan after his aircraft was brought down by the Pakistan Air Force in February 2019 . He was handed over to his country the next day as a goodwill gesture from Islamabad.

In the lyrics, Shehzad mentions how Abhinandan's aircraft was downed and the pilot was served tea by Pakistanis.





The singer then pokes fun at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the song.

Written by Nadeem Asad, the music video for "Kon Kis Ka Aadmi" was released on YouTube and is also being aired on TV channels.