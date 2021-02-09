Mod Sun unveils brand new neck tattoo for rumored ladylove Avril Lavigne

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mod Sun recently came out with a brand new tattoo featuring Avril Lavigne’s name despite their relationship status being up in the air.
Shortly after an Entertainment Tonight source began churning the rumor mill, a TMZ’s insider snapped a picture of Sun’s “Avril” tattoo.
This is not the first time Lavigne has clicked with someone she’s working with professionally, Entertainment Tonight claim, "Avril has a history of falling for people that she works with. She falls in love with them for their musical creativity and expression. Avril and Mod Sun have been spending a ton of time together and getting to know each other better."