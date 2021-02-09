close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
Entertainment

February 9, 2021

Mod Sun unveils brand new neck tattoo for rumored ladylove Avril Lavigne

Mod Sun recently came out with a brand new tattoo featuring Avril Lavigne’s name despite their relationship status being up in the air.

Shortly after an Entertainment Tonight source began churning the rumor mill, a TMZ’s insider snapped a picture of Sun’s “Avril” tattoo.

Check it out below:

This is not the first time Lavigne has clicked with someone she’s working with professionally, Entertainment Tonight claim, "Avril has a history of falling for people that she works with. She falls in love with them for their musical creativity and expression. Avril and Mod Sun have been spending a ton of time together and getting to know each other better."

