Bella Hadid flaunts her culinary skills in latest video

US supermodel Bella Hadid flaunted her culinary skills and her father Mohamed Hadid has approved it.



Bella took to Instagram and shared adorable photos and videos wherein she is seen preparing chicken katsu.

The 24-year-old model posted the pictures and videos and wrote, “You know I love me some ramen ... Had to try ... w chicken katsu!”

Shortly after Bella shared the endearing post, her father Mohamed Hadid was quick to approve the cooking.

Tagging the daughter, Mohamed Hadid wrote, “Babba Approved. @bella”

Earlier, the model took to photo-video sharing platform and posted her dazzling snap with flowers and wrote a thought-provoking note.

She said, “Sometimes I wonder, do the trees get sad when they see leaves fell?”.