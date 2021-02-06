'Dirilis:Ertugrul: Sultan Alaaddin actor is preparing for a new role

Turkish actor Burak Hakki won hearts of millions of people by portraying a Muslim king on Friday hinted at working on a new project.

Burak essayed the role of Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad in the popular TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul", shared a video clip from the makeup room without any caption.

Ertugrul Fans start hearing about the Sultan in the first season of the show but the Seljuk ruler finally appears in season four.

Burak Hakkı is a famous Turkish actor who is followed by thousands of people on social media.



