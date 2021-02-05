close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 5, 2021

Shakira's new look leaves dropped jaws

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 05, 2021

Superstar Shakira certainly can rock anything and everything and her latest post on Instagram proved it.

The Girl Like Me hit maker shared a photo where she could be seen rocking her luscious locks as usual but this time in a vibrant reddish pink colour.

The new colour came to as a surprise to fans who complimented her in the comments.

In another video, the stunner could be seen styling her hair straight rather than her usual curls.

"Surprise!" she captioned the video.

Take a look:




Latest News

More From Entertainment