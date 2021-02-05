You can look into Zayn Malik's dreams, here's how

Zayn Malik's fans are in for a treat as they will now be able to look into his dreams.

The way this process will work is through a dream stimulus video, which is created by a doctor at Harvard in a partnership with beer brand Coors.

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic many reported to have "quarandreams".

While it is not possible to control one’s dreams, Harvard’s leading psychologist Dr. Deirdre Barret teamed up with the Beer company to curate a "soundscape" which is said to encourage a relaxing dream.

"When Coors asked me if they could induce a refreshing dream while I sleep for you all to watch on Instagram Live, I thought...well that IS very strange," Malik.

"So of course, I said yes."

"It's been a minute since I've had a good night's sleep, so let's see if it works," the new father added. "I love a good science project."

"They're going to see if they can put a commercial inside your dreams, which is kind of messed up," he said in an Instagram video.

"It's supposed to make you wake up feeling refreshed so we're going to give that a go and see if it works!"

