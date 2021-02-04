‘Greta Thunberg is a spoilt brat,’ says Kangana as Indian farmers gain global support

Bollywood's most controversial star, Kangana Ranaut has turned her guns towards environmental activist Greta Thunberg after she lent support to India's farmers protest.

After her attacks on pop icon Rihanna, the 33-year-old actor is now attacking the teenage activist from Sweden for backing the protesting farmers in India.

Turning to her Twitter, the Nobel Peace Prize nominee had said: “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”

Responding to her, Kangana tweeted: "No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma ... but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat @GretaThunberg who is being used by entire left lobby and in return she gets to skip her education and school.”

Earlier, the Queen actor gave an earful to Rihanna after she showed support for the farmers.

“Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest,” RiRi tweeted.

Kangana hit back, saying: “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.”

