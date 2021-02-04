close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
February 4, 2021

Taylor Swift sued over 'stealing' name for her album 'Evermore'

Thu, Feb 04, 2021

Taylor Swift is facing a bizarre lawsuit from Evermore theme park in Utah for 'stealing' their name for her 2020 album title.

According o a media outlet, the Park  filed a lawsuit against the 31-year-old singer for trademark infringement.

Taylor Swift's latest album Evermore was another chart-topping success as it delighted music lovers the most. 

The  management of the park claims they own the trademark to the word 'evermore,' adding that the singer 'trampled' on those rights when she started promoting the album and selling Evermore merchandise, which has diluted their brand.

 The lawsuit claims the park has spent a huge amount putting the theme park together, which was conceived in 2014 and constructed in 2018.

The park revealed that they trademarked 'evermore' for several different purposes, including use on merchandise, claiming  that their brand has now been weakened since Taylor Swift released her Evermore album in December 2020.

