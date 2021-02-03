Twitter gang up on Kangana Ranaut after intense response to Rihanna on farmer's protest

Netizens ganged up on B-Town's outspoken star Kangana Ranaut after she gave a charged response to superstar Rihanna following the latter's tweet regarding the ongoing farmer's protest in India.

The Fenty founder took to Twitter to raise her voice against the protest saying, "why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest".

While the post was enough to get fans going, it didn't end there.

Kangana too had some words to share and in turn gave her own politically-charged response while also telling the singer "sit down you fool".

Moving forward, she proceeded to post multiple tweets shaming the singer.

Needless to say, Twitter users took no time to begin launching their own jokes in favour of the Umbrella hit maker.

Take a look:



