Billie Eilish looks stunning in new trailer of her upcoming documentary 'The World’s A Little Blurry'

Billie Eilish left fans awestruck as she shared a second trailer for her upcoming documentary 'The World’s A Little Blurry'.

The music sensation touched on her relationship with her fans in new trailer, address a concert audience: 'You guys need to be OK because y’all are the reason I’m OK.'

In the new trailer she shared on her Instagram Tuesday, Billie Elish went on to describe her feelings, saying: 'I look into the crowd and I see every single person in there is going through something.'

She captioned: 'Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry - TRAILER #2'

At one point she said: 'I have the same problem. I was like, ‘Why don’t I turn this into art instead of just living with it?'



Last week (January 26), Eilish spoke about making the documentary, which was directed by R.J. Cutler. She went on to compare it to one of her favourite TV shows.

