close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 3, 2021

Billie Eilish looks stunning in new trailer of her upcoming documentary 'The World’s A Little Blurry'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 03, 2021

Billie Eilish left fans awestruck as she shared  a second trailer for her upcoming documentary 'The World’s A Little Blurry'.

 The music sensation touched on her relationship with her fans in new trailer, address a concert audience: 'You guys need to be OK because y’all are the reason I’m OK.'

In the new trailer she shared on her Instagram Tuesday, Billie Elish went on to describe her feelings, saying: 'I look into the crowd and I see every single person in there is going through something.' 

She captioned:  'Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry - TRAILER #2'

At one point she said:  'I have the same problem. I was like, ‘Why don’t I turn this into art instead of just living with it?'

Last week (January 26), Eilish spoke about making the documentary, which was directed by R.J. Cutler.  She went on to compare it to one of her favourite TV shows.

Latest News

More From Entertainment