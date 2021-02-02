Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra planning to have kids? Singer spills the beans

Nick Jonas said he is open to raising as many little ones as he can with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas shared his plans about starting a family with Priyanka Chopra and how many kids he wants to have.



In a recent chat with E! News, the singer opened up about how important is Pee Cee's happiness first and foremost.

"She is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it's obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together," Nick said.

"You know, whatever is right. We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you're excited about the possibility of that," he added.

When asked how many kids he wants, the Jealous singer said he is open to raising as many little ones as he can.

"It's going to be a beautiful journey, and I hope for many, or whatever that is," he continued. "We'll go figure that out when they get there, but for now it's just about making sure we're good."