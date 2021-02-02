close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
Entertainment

February 2, 2021

Hailey Bieber flaunts her true beauty in off-the-shoulder bustier during romantic night out with Justin

Tue, Feb 02, 2021

Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber left onlookers awestruck as they appeared in stylish outfits during a romantic night out in Santa Monica this weekend.

The 'Yummy' singer   captured the attention of people as he opted for a comfortable sweatshirt while Hailey dazzled in an all-black ensemble.

Justin was looking dashing as he rocked a orange hoodie, a beanie, paint-spattered cargo pants, and sneakers. 

On the other hand, the supermodel opted for  all-black outfit, featuring a long-sleeved but off-the-shoulder bustier, pinstripe slacks, and pointed-toe stilettos. 

The much-adored celebrity couple  put  on a stylish display  in their  eye-catching  dresses as they enjoyed cozy moments during a night out. 

Hailey Bieber looked stunning in black pinkstripe slacks and a low-cut sweater which rested just below her shoulders.

