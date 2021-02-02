Hailey Bieber flaunts her true beauty in off-the-shoulder bustier during romantic night out with Justin

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber left onlookers awestruck as they appeared in stylish outfits during a romantic night out in Santa Monica this weekend.
The 'Yummy' singer captured the attention of people as he opted for a comfortable sweatshirt while Hailey dazzled in an all-black ensemble.
Justin was looking dashing as he rocked a orange hoodie, a beanie, paint-spattered cargo pants, and sneakers.
On the other hand, the supermodel opted for all-black outfit, featuring a long-sleeved but off-the-shoulder bustier, pinstripe slacks, and pointed-toe stilettos.
The much-adored celebrity couple put on a stylish display in their eye-catching dresses as they enjoyed cozy moments during a night out.
