Hailey Bieber flaunts her true beauty in off-the-shoulder bustier during romantic night out with Justin

Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber left onlookers awestruck as they appeared in stylish outfits during a romantic night out in Santa Monica this weekend.

The 'Yummy' singer captured the attention of people as he opted for a comfortable sweatshirt while Hailey dazzled in an all-black ensemble.

Justin was looking dashing as he rocked a orange hoodie, a beanie, paint-spattered cargo pants, and sneakers.

On the other hand, the supermodel opted for all-black outfit, featuring a long-sleeved but off-the-shoulder bustier, pinstripe slacks, and pointed-toe stilettos.

The much-adored celebrity couple put on a stylish display in their eye-catching dresses as they enjoyed cozy moments during a night out.

Hailey Bieber looked stunning in black pinkstripe slacks and a low-cut sweater which rested just below her shoulders.