‘Saturday Night Live’ under fire over transphobic joke

Social media users were up in arms against 'Saturday Night Live' after the host made a transphobic comment

Saturday Night Live is under fire over a segment by host Michael Che.

Social media users were up in arms against the show after the host made a transphobic comment during last week’s Weekend Updates.

Che had said: "President Biden signed an executive order repealing Trump's ban on transgender people from serving in the military. It's good news, except Biden is calling the policy, 'Don't ask, don't tuck.'"

