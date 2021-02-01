close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
‘Saturday Night Live’ under fire over transphobic joke

Social media users were up in arms against 'Saturday Night Live' after the host made a transphobic comment 

Saturday Night Live is under fire over a segment by host Michael Che.

Social media users were up in arms against the show after the host made a transphobic comment during last week’s Weekend Updates.

Che had said: "President Biden signed an executive order repealing Trump's ban on transgender people from serving in the military. It's good news, except Biden is calling the policy, 'Don't ask, don't tuck.'"

Soon after, users were riled up over the insensitive comment as they called out the host’s commentary.


