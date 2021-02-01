close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
February 1, 2021

Prince Philip unleashes storm after calling Queen Elizabeth's father, King George, 'mad'

Mon, Feb 01, 2021

Prince Philip sent shockwaves while calling King George VI 'mad' in a documentary

Prince Philip struggled a great deal while adjusting within the British royal family.

So much so, that he once attacked Queen Elizabeth's father, King George VI, calling him 'mad.'

The Duke of Edinburgh said this in a documentary wreaking havoc within the monarchy. 

He recalled an incident when King George had attacked a rhododendron bush with a pruning knife during a fit of rage.

Philip described the Queen’s predecessor as someone who “had very odd habits."

"Sometimes I thought he was mad," he added about his father-in-law.

