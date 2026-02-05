Tom Cruise, Meg Ryan bond over shared heartbreak

Tom Cruise and Meg Ryan have developed a close bond built on years of friendship as those close to them try to persuade them to date each other.

According to a report, the two stars shared experiences of their highly publicised heartbreak as they bond together.

An insider said that the Mission: Impossible star and Ryan have known each other for decades and have found comfort in their mutual understanding of fame, privacy and the challenges of maintaining relationships while pursuing demanding careers.

Tom is said to value Meg’s loyalty and support over the years, while Meg has long respected his dedication to his craft.

“The respect and admiration is there, and both of them have had some serious bad luck, dating-wise, over the past few years,” an insider said while sharing insights into their romance.

They added, “They’ve known each other forever and they genuinely trust each other so there’s a comfort level there that’s rare for both of them with their level of status and fame.”

“Meg has never been part of the industry pile-ons or the mocking that Tom’s dealt with over the years. She’s always defended him privately and made it clear she respects how disciplined and committed he is to his craft and that hasn’t gone unnoticed by him Tom,’ the source shares.

“He values loyalty above nearly anything else so he’s always had a lot of time for Meg and appreciates she’s been there for him.

“He’s always raved about what a great person she is. He loves that she’s stayed grounded even with all her massive success.”