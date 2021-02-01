Why Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid named their daughter ‘Khai’

Power couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid recently took the internet by storm after finally unveiling the name of their daughter, Khai.



And while speculations were rife about what the name actually means and who they honoured with the selection, a source has now dished the details and solidified quite a few rumours.

Speaking to HollywoodLife, the source said: “It’s not a huge surprise that Gigi decided to name her daughter ‘Khai’ because she chose that name in honor of her grandmother, Khairiah, who is the mother of her dad, Mohamed.”

“Bella [Hadid]‘s middle name is Khair so it’s sort of become a family tradition and a way to tribute their loved one. Also knowing that her grandmother came from royalty, it seemed fitting since Zayn’s last name means ‘king’,” added the source.

“January 21st also held significance as to why it was such an important day to reveal Khai’s name. It’s considered a lucky day because it’s a palindrome when the calendar numbers ‘12121’ are written out so it seemed like the perfect time for them to share her name with the world,” the insider went on to say.