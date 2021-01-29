Meghan Markle will 'eat Prince Harry alive:' Secret diary unearths grave warning

Prince Harry was forced to give up his titles in the military because of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle will always be seen as the person who made Prince Harry quit the royal family, and shun his duties towards the British crown.



Because of their shocking exit last year, Harry was forced to give up his titles in the military, while Brits saw the Duke of Sussex getting stripped of his honours.

While watching an interview of the Sussexes, poltical insider Sasha Swire, wife of Hugo Swire, claimed Meghan will 'eat Harry for breakfast.'

Recounting her feelings in Diary of an MP's Wife - Inside and Outside Power, Sasha wrote, "The interview with them was like watching an episode of The Crown. I came away humming, 'there will be trouble ahead'.

"She is eating the redhead for breakfast; almost elbowing him out of shot," she added. “He is clearly not as clever as she is."