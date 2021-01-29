close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 29, 2021

Courteney Cox, others react after Jamie Foxx's film chosen as animated movie of the year

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 29, 2021

The national board of review has chosen "SOUL" as the animated movie of the year.

Jamie Foxx took to Instagram to share the achievement with his fans.

"Woke up this morning to find out that The national board of review has chosen SOUL as the animated movie of the year!… And one of the top 10 films of the year!!! Honored and humbled," the "Django Unchained" actor wrote on the photo and video sharing app.

Soul is a 2020 animated fantasy comedy-drama film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures.

Thousands of people including "Friends" star Courteney Cox  Jamie's Instagram post  

