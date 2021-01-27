Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had ‘real regret’ after royal exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit has been the subject of intense discussion since quite some time.



Royal biographer Andrew Morton has revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first few months away from the British royal family were a “pretty dismal time” for them.

According to The Sun, Morton said: “You could see the trauma etched on their faces. They were barely on speaking terms with William and Charles. If Harry had a real regret, it was how he handled the announcement of stepping back.”

He had recently claimed that Harry and the Queen have also been “more often than you would think.”