Jennifer Aniston flaunts her new hairstyle in stunning photo with Friends stylist Chris McMillan

Jennifer Aniston looked great as she showed off her hairstyle in latest snap with 'Friends' stylist Chris McMillan ahead of her 52nd birthday.



The Friends alum was looking stunning as she got new highlights on her famous mane this week.

The 51-year-old actress shared two new portraits on Instagram on Monday where she was seen enjoying the moments with her hairstylist Chris McMillan who is best known for giving Aniston the iconic 'Rachel hairstyle' on Friends.



The Murder Mystery actress captioned the post: 'Aaand, we’re back...'

Jennifer was all smiles on a white T-shirt and denim jeans. The stylist Chris sported a gray sweatshirt, face mask and prescription glasses.



Jennifer Aniston gave full makeup touch to her glowing beauty with a pink pout and sparkly black eyeliner. The ex of Brad Pitt's post comes just weeks before she turns 52-years-old on February 11.