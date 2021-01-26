close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
January 26, 2021

WhatsApp releases new web version with bug fixes

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android version — the 2.21.2.14 update, WABetainfo said.

"Web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions submitted to Play Store. It's like a release candidate, a final beta," it said.

"If you are a beta tester, you shouldn't update to 2.21.2.14, because it's a build reserved to everyone," WABetainfo said.

"If you aren't a beta tester and you would like to know if there is something new in the 2.21.2.14 update, you should visit the Android page," it said.

Moreover, you can download the latest web release for Android from the official WhatsApp website.

