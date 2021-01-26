Princess Diana hinted at Prince Andrew’s ‘darker side’: ‘He’s very shrewd’

Princess Diana’s remarks about her brother-in-law Prince Andrew have been resurfacing in light of the latter’s Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

While the Duke of York has not been convicted of any crime, the late Princess of Wales always thought there was something off-putting about him.

She made the revelation in her recordings sent to biographer Andrew Morton in 1990 where she claimed he always seemed troubled to her.

“Andrew was very, very noisy and loud. It occurred to me that there was something troubling him. He wasn’t for me,” she said.

She went on to claim that there was quite a lot about him that people didn’t know.

“He’s dismissed as an idiot, but actually there is a lot more that hasn’t arisen yet. He’s very shrewd, believe it or not, and very astute,” she added.