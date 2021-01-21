WhatsApp update: Here's what the new version offers

— Shutterstock image

WhatsApp has submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program — bringing the version up to 2.21.2.10, WABetaInfo said.



Through the new update, users will be getting a new sticker pack, it said, noting that the name of the new pack would be “Sumikkogurashi”.

WABetainfo said that the new sticker pack would roll out today.

— WABetainfo



