WhatsApp update: Here's what the new version offers

WhatsApp has submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program — bringing the version up to 2.21.2.10, WABetaInfo said.
Through the new update, users will be getting a new sticker pack, it said, noting that the name of the new pack would be “Sumikkogurashi”.
WABetainfo said that the new sticker pack would roll out today.