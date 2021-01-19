Rebel Wilson opens up about her secrets to finding ‘the one’

Rebel Wilson recently spilled the beans behind her tips to finding “the one” after finally taking her own relationship to the next level.

The star spoke at length about it all during her appearance on Ant Middleton & Rebel Wilson: Straight Talking.

There she was quoted saying, “I did an experiment where I dated anyone who asked me out. It was part of the rules of that year, not that I told people that was happening. I just had to give lots of people a chance and then I learnt lots about myself.”

“There was one time in Africa where I got kidnapped. It was in rural Mozambique. We were on this cattle truck and these men came on another truck with a lot of guns. [They pulled up beside us] with the big guns and they were like, ‘Yeah, you’ve got to get off your truck’. They took us to a house in the middle of nowhere. I felt like I was very good in the crisis. I was like a team leader.

“They sat us down and I said, ‘Everybody link arms’, because I was petrified in the night that they might want to take one of the girls or something. Luckily we weren’t harmed and then the next day they came and said, ‘Your truck is ready now. You can go. Go, go’. We didn’t ask any questions.”