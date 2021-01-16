Justin Bieber flaunts tattoos during his bike stunt for a music video shoot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Justin Bieber showed off his tattoos in a sleeveless plaid shirt as he appeared riding a bike during a video shoot on the concrete banks of the Los Angeles River on Thursday.
The Canadian singer was giving a bad boy image in a sleeveless orange flannel shirt that allowed him to flaunt his tattoos.
The 26-year-old paired it with a loose-fitting and ripped set of blue jeans. The 'Yummy' singer also wore sneakers for the video shoot.
Justin did not wear a helmet as he put on a baseball cap turned backward. At other points in the day, he removed his hat in order to show off his flowing blonde hair.
Justin Bieber's new full-length release was the 2020 album 'Changes', which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.