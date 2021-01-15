Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to 'fade away' once Prince George ‘starts dating: report

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will slowly begin to fade into history as Prince George begins to grow up.



This claim was brought forward by Us Weekly’s American hosts Molly Mulshine and Christina Garibaldi.

Ms. Mulshine was the first to claim that the couple may no longer remain “the IT couple of the moment” once Prince George dives more into the spotlight.

She was quoted saying, "I think there will come a day when Meghan and Harry are no longer the It couple of the moment. Maybe they will want a little bit of a quieter life back within the royal fold. You just never know, so I think that might be why they want to keep that door open."

Ms. Garibaldi also chimed in during the conversation "Give it another ten years, and when Prince George starts dating. We won't even know their names anymore."