Zayn Malik's new song includes lyrics from M. Rafi's song Chaudhvi Ka Chand

British singer Zayn Malik’s surprised fans with a song in his new album Nobody Is Listening which touches back to his Pakistani roots.

The Dusk Till Dawn hit maker, who broke away from boyband One Direction five years ago, featured a song in his album called Tightrope.

He paid homage to his desi roots as it included qawwali-inspired tunes as well as some Urdu lyrics floating in the background.

As the song reached outro, the 28-year-old can be heard belting out some lyrics from Bollywood musician Mohammad Rafi's iconic 1960s song Chaudhvi Ka Chand.

Needless to say fans had to do a double take to make sure that their ears did not deceive them.

