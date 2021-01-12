ICC asks cricket fans to tell who is better among Imran Khan, De Villiers, Virat Kohli, Meg Lanning

Top left to right. Imran Khan, Meg Lanning, Ab De Villiers and Virat Kohli

ICC says captaincy turned into a blessing for the four players

Each player's average improved significantly during captaincy

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday asked Twitteratis, in a poll, to identify which captain was the best.

The options given by the ICC are India captain Virat Kholi, former South African captain AB de Villiers, current captain of Australia’s women Team Meg Lanning and former Pakistan team captain Imran Khan.

The ICC said that the captaincy for the quartet turned into a blessing for them rather than a curse. It said that the averages of the four improved when they became leaders of their dressing room.

“You decide which of these ‘pacesetters’ were the best among these geniuses!” said the ICC.

The ICC tweets show that Virat Kohli’s average shot up to 73.88 from 51.29 in ODIs when he took over the captaincy.



On the other hand, South Africa’s Ab de Villiers average was 45.97 when he was not the captain but during the captaincy, the average shot up to 63.94.

Meanwhile, Meg Lanning also saw a spike in her average when she became the captain. The stats show that when she was not the captain she was averaging 43.87 but while playing as the skipper her average rose to 60.93.

Imran Khan, who is also the current prime minister of the country, had a test average of 25.43 with the bat and 25.53 with the bowl in Tests. However, the world cup winning skipper’s Test average was 52.34 and bowling average was 20.26 when he was captaining.