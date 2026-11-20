Lionel Messi leads MLS salaries at $28.33M as Inter Miami tops League payroll

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi remains the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer, earning $28.33 million in annual guaranteed compensation according to the MLS Players Association (MLSPA) salary release (data current through October 9, 2026).

Lionel Messi leads MLS salaries at $28.33M as Inter Miami tops League payroll

Key Takeaways from the MLSPA Release: Playing Pay vs. Total Earnings:

Messi's $28.33 million figure reflects only his guaranteed playing compensation under his contract extension running through the 2028 season. It excludes commercial deals, endorsement agreements, and off-pitch arrangements.

Bigger Gap at the Top:

Messi's guaranteed pay is up from his $20.45 million compensation in 2025, while high-profile summer arrivals—including Robert Lewandowski in Chicago—have also pushed top-end wages higher across the league.

Club Payroll Context:

Messi's individual guaranteed compensation is higher than the entire roster payroll of 25 of MLS's 30 clubs, and more than double the league-low $12.64 million payroll of the Philadelphia Union. Inter Miami itself leads MLS in total team compensation at $59.37 million.