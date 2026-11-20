Lionel Messi leads MLS salaries at $28.33M as Inter Miami tops League payroll
Messi’s $28.33M guaranteed pay tops MLSPA data as Inter Miami hits a record $59.37M payroll
Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi remains the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer, earning $28.33 million in annual guaranteed compensation according to the MLS Players Association (MLSPA) salary release (data current through October 9, 2026).
Key Takeaways from the MLSPA Release: Playing Pay vs. Total Earnings:
Messi's $28.33 million figure reflects only his guaranteed playing compensation under his contract extension running through the 2028 season. It excludes commercial deals, endorsement agreements, and off-pitch arrangements.
Bigger Gap at the Top:
Messi's guaranteed pay is up from his $20.45 million compensation in 2025, while high-profile summer arrivals—including Robert Lewandowski in Chicago—have also pushed top-end wages higher across the league.
Club Payroll Context:
Messi's individual guaranteed compensation is higher than the entire roster payroll of 25 of MLS's 30 clubs, and more than double the league-low $12.64 million payroll of the Philadelphia Union. Inter Miami itself leads MLS in total team compensation at $59.37 million.
-
Cricket Australia under pressure as ball-tampering scandal reaches parliament
-
Kenya's world marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir breaks anti-doping rules
-
LeBron James sues AI sports-betting app Bron for using his nickname and image
-
FIFA election 2027: Rivals challenge Infantino as race heats up
-
Ramon Vega joins FIFA leadership race in attempt to unseat Infantino
-
Andy Robertson reacts to Scotland's 4-0 defeat to Switzerland on his record-breaking cap
-
Morocco becomes first Arab nation in FIFA top 5
-
Australia beats New Zealand in Women's Rugby League World Cup Final