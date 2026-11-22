Max Verstappen wins thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix for third time

Max Verstappen won a chaotic 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, converting pole position into his fourth victory of the season and his third career win on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

Max Verstappen wins thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix for third time

In a race where the lead swung back and forth under the floodlights and the top drivers raced nose-to-tail over the 50 laps, McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished second ‌and third.

Defined as heavy slipstreaming race, multiple lead changes, and late-race drama, Verstappen held off a late charge from McLaren's Lando Norris, crossing the finish line just 0.639 seconds ahead.

Oscar Piastri staged a remarkable recovery drive from 17th on the grid to complete the podium in third.

Max Verstappen wins thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix for third time

Key Race Highlights

Mercedes have already won both titles, with 20-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli this month becoming the ​youngest ever ​Formula ⁠One world champion, while Verstappen and Russell are ​scrapping to end the ​season ⁠as overall runner-up.

Mercedes Late Collapse:

Ferrari teammates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc collided, ⁠and ​both collected 10-second ​penalties for separate incidents.

George Russell battled Verstappen intensely for the lead throughout the race before locking up and hitting the Turn 5 barrier with three laps remaining, dropping him to ninth.

Soon after, Kimi Antonelli suffered a sudden power loss on the final laps while running second, allowing both McLarens to sweep past and leaving Antonelli off the podium in fourth.

Ferrari Clash:

Teammates Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton collided late in the race, resulting in a 10-second time penalty for Leclerc and leaving them 7th (Hamilton) and 10th (Leclerc).