Max Verstappen wins thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix for third time
The Red Bull driver held off McLaren's Lando Norris by 0.639 seconds in a chaotic race marked by a late Mercedes collapse and a Ferrari teammate clash
Max Verstappen won a chaotic 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, converting pole position into his fourth victory of the season and his third career win on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.
In a race where the lead swung back and forth under the floodlights and the top drivers raced nose-to-tail over the 50 laps, McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished second and third.
Defined as heavy slipstreaming race, multiple lead changes, and late-race drama, Verstappen held off a late charge from McLaren's Lando Norris, crossing the finish line just 0.639 seconds ahead.
Oscar Piastri staged a remarkable recovery drive from 17th on the grid to complete the podium in third.
Key Race Highlights
Mercedes have already won both titles, with 20-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli this month becoming the youngest ever Formula One world champion, while Verstappen and Russell are scrapping to end the season as overall runner-up.
Mercedes Late Collapse:
Ferrari teammates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc collided, and both collected 10-second penalties for separate incidents.
George Russell battled Verstappen intensely for the lead throughout the race before locking up and hitting the Turn 5 barrier with three laps remaining, dropping him to ninth.
Soon after, Kimi Antonelli suffered a sudden power loss on the final laps while running second, allowing both McLarens to sweep past and leaving Antonelli off the podium in fourth.
Ferrari Clash:
Teammates Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton collided late in the race, resulting in a 10-second time penalty for Leclerc and leaving them 7th (Hamilton) and 10th (Leclerc).
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