Australian government urges transparency in Cricket Australia’s Sandpapergate forum

The Australian government on Friday, November 20, has called on Cricket Australia (CA) to run its planned forum on the 2018 "Sandpapergate" ball-tampering scandal as independently and openly as possible.

Here's What Triggered the Call:

Resurfaced claims:

The eight-year-old controversy flared back up following claims in former Australia batter Usman Khawaja’s autobiography—backed by David Warner—suggesting wider awareness of the ball-tampering plan beyond the three players sanctioned in 2018 (Steve Smith, Warner, and Cameron Bancroft).

Pushback and denials:

Test captain Pat Cummins and fast bowler Mitchell Starc have pushed back against suggestions they knew about the plan to take sandpaper onto the field.

CA's Forum Announcement:

Earlier in the week, CA chair David Boon and CEO Todd Greenberg announced a voluntary, confidential forum for players and support staff from the 2018 South Africa tour to share their accounts.

Key details of cricket Australia's forum includes:

No re-investigation or sanctions: CA has stated the forum is intended as a "circuit breaker" to let individuals speak in a safe setting, not to reopen the original investigation, re-prosecute, or hand out new penalties.

Voluntary participation: Players and staff are not compelled to take part.

Transparency vs. Confidentiality: Greenberg said CA aims to be as transparent as possible while protecting the confidentiality of participants—a balance that has drawn scrutiny and calls for openness from the government and critics.

However, the format has drawn pushback. Warner has argued for a more open process so the public hears the full truth rather than relying solely on closed-door accounts.

A government spokesperson noted that while the process belongs to CA, Australians will expect it to be handled independently and transparently—putting pressure on CA to balance participant confidentiality with public accountability.