Pat Cummins slams Khawaja’s 'Sandpapergate' claims as 'complete and utter nonsense'

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins strongly defended himself during a high-profile press conference, dismissing claims made in Usman Khawaja’s autobiography regarding the infamous 2018 "Sandpapergate" scandal as "complete and utter nonsense".

Former Australia batsman Khawaja, whose autobiography was published on Tuesday, said last weekend that all the players in the team knew about the plot to rough up the ball with sandpaper to make it swing.

His latest comments triggered calls for a new investigation into the incident.

Khawaja's book alleged that players within the Australian team during the South Africa series were aware of the ball-tampering plot, specifically pointing to Cummins and other senior members as architects or participants who knew what was happening.

Denial of Prior Knowledge:

Cummins firmly reiterated that he had no idea sandpaper was going to be taken onto the field during the Newlands Test, maintaining the stance he has held for over eight years.

Context on Training Habits and Disappointment in Khawaja:

While acknowledging Khawaja as a friend, Cummins expressed deep frustration, stating that being casual with people's lives and reputations in a tell-all book crossed a line.

Cummins noted that while items like sandpaper are routinely found in cricket kit bags and used during practice nets to simulate reverse swing, translating that to a premeditated, on-field cheating masterplan is entirely false.

He spoke for 68 minutes on Friday, taking every question from the media and saying he would never discuss the ball-tampering incident again.

Impact on Reputation:

Steve Smith and David Warner, the then-Australia captain and vice-captain, were banned by Cricket Australia from elite cricket for a year for their roles in the ball-tampering.

Later on Friday, Warner said the trio had paid a heavy price for the incident and revealed that his wife Candice had lost a baby in the aftermath of what became known as “Sandpapergate“.

Cummins was asked about Khawaja’s recollection that two players had rejected the batsman’s call for the team to take collective responsibility for the ball-tampering.

“I don’t remember any conversation around collective responsibility,” he said.

“So then, I’ve got no idea who those two people would be because I don’t remember ever being asked or having a conversation about it.”

Khawaja and Warner have also been critical of the Cricket Australia investigation in 2018 that found the three punished players solely responsible for the plot.