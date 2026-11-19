Cricket Australia has announced a private forum for players to share their experiences but will not reopen its investigation

Australia's cricket ball-tampering scandal has sparked a political divide, with senior politicians disagreeing over allegations against national team captain Pat Cummins.

The controversy resurfaced after former cricketer Cameron Bancroft claimed the entire Australian team knew about the use of sandpaper to alter the ball during a 2018 Test match.

Cummins has denied knowing about the cheating, describing the allegations as “100% false”.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles defended Cummins, telling News24 that he was a “great captain” doing a “great job.”

However, Liberal politician Andrew Hastie described Bancroft's account as “pretty compelling.”

Speaking to 2GB radio, Hastie expressed sympathy for Bancroft, who received a nine-month ban alongside Steve Smith and David Warner following the original scandal.

The controversy intensified after former player Usman Khawaja suggested in his autobiography that the wider team knew about the cheating.

Cricket Australia has announced a private forum for players to share their experiences but will not reopen its investigation.

Meanwhile, Australian Greens leader David Shoebridge is calling for stronger legal protection for sporting whistleblowers.

“Whistleblowers can keep sport honest, yet right now they carry all the risk, while administrators avoid accountability,” Shoebridge said.

The Greens plan to introduce legislation preventing sporting organisations from punishing whistleblowers who report wrongdoing.