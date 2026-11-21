Harry Kane pledges 2027 comeback after ankle surgery sidelines him for months

The England and Bayern Munich star striker Harry Kane vowed to return for the "business end of the season" following an ankle injury that led to a surgery on Saturday.

On Friday, Kane went off injured after 20 minutes of Bayern's 1-1 home draw with Cologne in their Bundesliga match, and moments after Harry limped off, the club confirmed he had torn a ligament in his ankle.

Bayern Munich also issued a statement, which read, Harry had "successfully undergone surgery" on his left ankle.

"The 33-year-old will now begin his rehabilitation program," Bayern added, with the injury expected to keep Kane out for three to four months.

Taking to Instagram, Kane shared an image while sitting on the hospital bed, writing a caption, “The highs and lows of life! Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it’s an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027. I’ll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season!

“Tough times don’t last, tough people do” - my guy @edelman11 told me this one!”





He further expressed gratitude to everyone for showering immense love and prayers for his speedy recovery, writing, “Thank you for all the messages! Alles gut!”

Shortly after the post went viral, several fans and friends flocked to the comments section, showing him more support.

Brazilian footballer Lucas Moura commented,”God bless your recovery H! You will come back stronger as always.”

A fan wrote, “Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Another fan commented, “You’ll come back stronger!!! We’ll be waiting for you.”