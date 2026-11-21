Lauren Price vs Michaela Kotaskova results: Price sweeps scorecards to claim undisputed crown

Lauren Price defeated Michaela Kotaskova by unanimous decision on Friday night at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, making history as Wales' first undisputed four-belt world champion.

Fight Breakdown:

Dominant Shutout:

Price controlled the entire 10-round welterweight bout from range, using sharp footwork, fast left jabs, and body combinations to sweep every round on all three judges' scorecards.

Turning Point:

Although Kotaskova pressed forward throughout the fight, she struggled to close the distance. An accidental clash of heads in the fourth round opened a heavy cut beneath Kotaskova's left eye, allowing Price to pick her off cleanly through the second half of the contest.

Championship Haul:

Price retained her WBA, WBC, and IBF belts while claiming the vacant WBO title—which had been relinquished by Mikaela Mayer—alongside the IBO and Ring magazine titles.

What's Next

Following the victory, Price (now 11–0) and promoter Ben Shalom outlined plans for a return in February before targeting a potential summer stadium showdown against fellow Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields.