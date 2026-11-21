England target 200 in 1st T20 vs Australia as Harry Brook blasts 65 at MCG

England recovered from a shaky start to reach 182/7 after 19.1 overs against Australia in the first T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, leaving themselves in reach of the 200-run mark in the final over.

After Australia won the toss and elected to field, England suffered an immediate setback when opener Phil Salt fell for a golden duck on the very first ball of the match, caught by Mitchell Marsh off spinner Joel Davies. Aneurin Donald hit two boundaries in a brief 10-run cameo before chipping Jack Edwards to Marsh at short cover in the third over, leaving England struggling at 13/2.

Captain Harry Brook counter-attacked fiercely to shift the momentum, bringing up a 20-ball half-century in the sixth over and anchoring a rapid 97-run third-wicket stand with Tom Banton.

Brook hammered 65 off 28 deliveries—including four fours and six sixes—before edging Nikhil Chaudhary behind to wicketkeeper Sam Harper at the end of the ninth over.

Banton followed soon after for 39 off 22 balls, caught by Lachlan Shaw off Ben Dwarshuis as England slipped to 117/4.

Australia's spinners tightened the screws through the middle overs to halt England's runaway scoring rate.

Nikhil Chaudhary finished as the standout bowler with figures of 2/21 from his four overs, while Joel Davies conceded just 22 runs across three overs.

Will Jacks fell cheaply and Sam Curran worked 21 off 20 balls before Jordan Cox added a late 27 off 20 deliveries, eventually falling to Riley Meredith in the 19th over to leave Liam Dawson (13*) and Jamie Overton (2*) to finish the innings.