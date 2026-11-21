Former captain Moody joins England in emotional response to New Zealand’s haka

Former England captain Lewis Moody reportedly joined the current team to stand against New Zealand’s haka in a heartfelt start to Saturday’s match at Allianz Stadium.

The 48-year-old who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year stood at the center of England’s line-up between captain Maro Itoje and the team’s vice captains.

Moody was welcomed by most of England’s team in the wake of the challenge and its acceptance once the stakes were set. In this connection, a statement from England Rugby reads: “As a hugely respected former England captain, it was important to the England men's team to show their support for Lewis and to involve him in many areas of the match day, including on the pitch.”

“Supporting Lewis and Front Up reflects the game's commitment to standing alongside those affected by MND, and to help raise awareness and funds for research.”

Mood presented the match ball before England’s victory over Australia last autumn, after weeks of announcing his diagnosis in an interview with BBC Breakfast. Wales players were bathed in red light and smoke during the All-Blacks’ haka in a response that was a year in the making.