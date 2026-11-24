Tom Jackson’s pal reflects on his last days before his unexpected death
Tom Jackson’s pal Bob Swenson reveals what he was dealing with before his sudden passing
Tom Jackson’s friend Bob Swenson recently looked back at his late pal’s last days, revealing what he was pondering over before his demise.
For those unaware, Jackson, also referred to as "TJ" or "Tommy,” passed away at the age of 75 on November 20, 2026, but the cause of his death is yet to be announced.
Swenson gave an interview to Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette and talked about his late friend, whom he played with from 1975 to 1983.
The former Denver Broncos linebacker revealed that he had a conversation with Jackson just days before his unexpected passing.
He shared, “I talked to him every week, sometimes every day. I talked to him and he was going back and forth about getting a back operation and then he said he was going to do it.”
The 73-year-old former American footballer worried when Jackson did not respond to his text.
Swenson recalled, “I texted him November 10. I would send him stuff and he came back and said, ‘That’s funny.’ I won’t say what the joke was.”
However, the NFL star was dealing with some issues in his leg and did not return to his friend when he asked him about his surgery, which put him on edge.
“I think I texted him on Thursday and Friday and no response,” Swenson said, sharing that then he learnt about Tom Jackson’s death and left “stunned.”
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